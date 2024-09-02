Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 538 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

TIP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.87. 1,160,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,766. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

