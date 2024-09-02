Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after buying an additional 573,494 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.83. 2,154,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $58.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

