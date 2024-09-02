Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 580,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.13. 3,489,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,546. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.