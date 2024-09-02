Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $416.21. 2,283,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,502. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $416.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.09.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

