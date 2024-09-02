Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,509.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,027 shares of company stock valued at $383,151. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,148,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,959,000 after purchasing an additional 408,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,563,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 638,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 9,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,203,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after buying an additional 606,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,818,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after buying an additional 661,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

