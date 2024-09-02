Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VSCO opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, River Global Investors LLP boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.