Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 443.68% and a negative net margin of 99.61%.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

VSQTF stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Victory Square Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

