Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 443.68% and a negative net margin of 99.61%.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance
VSQTF stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Victory Square Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
About Victory Square Technologies
