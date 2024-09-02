Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,175,000 after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $333,786,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $615.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $622.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

