Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

DIS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,403,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,724,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

