Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $518.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,637,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.56 and its 200-day moving average is $486.29. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

