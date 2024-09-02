Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 52,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.70. 9,481,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,950,570. The firm has a market cap of $890.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

