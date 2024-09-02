Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,489 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.78 on Friday, reaching $574.41. 1,982,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,796. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.07. The company has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

