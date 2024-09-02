Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,159.6% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 361,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 333,187 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock worth $422,145,654. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. 23,229,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,739,604. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

