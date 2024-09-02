Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 431 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after buying an additional 528,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $369.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $370.27.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

