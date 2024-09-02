Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 1,977 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 20,931 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $183.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

