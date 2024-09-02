Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 125,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 25.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 13,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $134.69 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $134.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

