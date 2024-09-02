Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 334,969 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,969 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.21% of Amarin worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Amarin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 632,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Amarin by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 476,996 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Amarin by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 394,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 9.2% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 808,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.95. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

Insider Activity at Amarin

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Aaron Berg acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,380 shares in the company, valued at $515,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Amarin Profile

(Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

