Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.21.

Shares of AON stock opened at $343.72 on Monday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $345.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

