Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

