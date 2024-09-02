Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $278.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average of $261.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

