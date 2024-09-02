Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.81. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $423.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

