Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $315.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.41.

NYSE CRM opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.13. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

