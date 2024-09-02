Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Campbell Soup (CPB)

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ: CPB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/30/2024 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2024 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Campbell Soup had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Campbell Soup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2024 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2024 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2024 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/4/2024 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. 3,372,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,350. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

