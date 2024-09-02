Wells Fargo & Company Increases Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $30.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 98,882 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,368,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after buying an additional 258,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after buying an additional 188,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 109,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.