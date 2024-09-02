West Wealth Group LLC Has $31.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,892 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $31,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

