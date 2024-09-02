West Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,943 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up 7.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $20,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,633,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,892 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,554,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after buying an additional 195,065 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,873. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

