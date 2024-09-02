West Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.35% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,902,000 after buying an additional 173,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,359. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $55.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.