West Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 10.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.24. 311,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,983. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

