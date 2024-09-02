West Wealth Group LLC Sells 305 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 368,286 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,873. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

