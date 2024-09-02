West Wealth Group LLC Sells 376 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

USXF traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $48.34. 42,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

