White Wing Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

White Wing Wealth Management cut its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,562 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.3% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

