Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 25,520.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $16.16 on Monday, reaching $903.87. 991,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,129. The company has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $945.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $954.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

