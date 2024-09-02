Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.13. 3,489,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $95.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.