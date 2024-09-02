Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 572 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.42. The stock had a trading volume of 389,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

