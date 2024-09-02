Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of OIH traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.57. 365,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,732. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.80. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $278.63 and a 12 month high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

