Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $699,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

NYSE HES traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.06. 1,916,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.81. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

