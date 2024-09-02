Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 319 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock worth $60,118,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $630.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $640.13 and a 200 day moving average of $633.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.