Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 319 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock worth $60,118,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
