Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 50,072 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,072 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 1.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $19,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.66. 3,847,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,610. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

