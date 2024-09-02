Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,149 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 702,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PREF stock remained flat at $18.54 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,210. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.