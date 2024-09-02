WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 148,973 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

