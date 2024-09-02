WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini
Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $52.16.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile
WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WillScot Mobile Mini
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.