Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,749 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,615,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,797 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,558. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.93. 2,021,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,429. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $227.05 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

