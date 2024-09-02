Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,427,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

