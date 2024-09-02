Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty makes up 2.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $133,940,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 210,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,425. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average of $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.