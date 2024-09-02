Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Woolworths Group’s previous final dividend of $0.58.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.55.
About Woolworths Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Woolworths Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.