WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup raised WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE WPP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,791. WPP has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in WPP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 652,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in WPP by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in WPP by 20.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WPP during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WPP by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

