Wrapped Cardano Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $2,951.86 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,453,594 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,453,975.21393102. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32844018 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,496.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars.

