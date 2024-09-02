Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $751,479.53

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $751,479.53 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,693,646 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 277,986,206.2120318 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04811193 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $671,558.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

