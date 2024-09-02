WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in WW International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WW International by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. WW International has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that WW International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

