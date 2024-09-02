Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for 1.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,067.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,601. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

