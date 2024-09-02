XRUN (XRUN) Price Reaches $0.0517 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $17.18 million and $46,312.71 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

